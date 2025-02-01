Alarming Stat Shows Steelers Must Move on From Kick Returner
The NFL implemented a new set of kickoff rules ahead of the 2024 season that were aimed at lowering injuries and upping the frequency, as well as the length, of returns. Those goals were accomplished across the league, though the Pittsburgh Steelers were not among the beneficiaries.
Despite the fact that both the average field position and number of returns that went for touchdowns improved, per NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller, the Steelers were one of a few select teams who broke the mold and trended in the wrong direction.
Per Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora, Pittsburgh's average per kick return dropped by -0.5 yards this year, joining the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers among the squads who saw a decline in that stat.
The main culprit in the Steelers' struggles was Cordarrelle Patterson, who is the all-time leader in kick return touchdowns at nine while owning the ninth-most yards with 8,229.
Though the expectation was that he'd help out offensively after following Arthur Smith over from the Atlanta Falcons last offseason on a two-year deal worth $6 million, it was simultaneously understood that Patterson's main role was as a return specialist.
At 33-years-old, however, the four-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro's age began to show. In 13 games for the Steelers on the year, Patterson posted 240 yards on 11 attempts for an average of 21.8 per return. That mark was both the lowest of his 12-year career and the worst among players with at least eight tries.
Patterson sustained an ankle injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 that forced him to miss over a month of action, however, which was a potential factor in his struggles.
Even so, it's likely time for Pittsburgh to move on from him. The team would save $2.8 million against the cap while taking on $985,000 in dead money if they were to release him, and they'd be better served finding a different player to fill his shoes in 2025.
