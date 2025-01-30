Steelers Warned About George Pickens Contract
George Pickens is the Pittsburgh Steelers' unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver entering the offseason, but considering his rookie contract is set to expire after 2025, his future with the team is up in the air.
Naturally, Pickens will likely look to secure an extension after recording 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns over 14 games this past year. More so, the question is whether or not Pittsburgh is willing to give in and take that plunge.
Again, there's no concerns about his talent. The 23-year-old is among the most gifted players at his position across the NFL, and he should only improve over the next couple of seasons.
His antics, which have drawn a countless number of fines, and a penchant for drawing unnecessary attention to himself is what may ultimately deter the Steelers from handing out a new deal, however.
Owner Art Rooney II told reporters on Monday that "there's definitely room for growth" with Pickens, though Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio isn't sure that Pittsburgh should extend him even if he does take steps forward in the upcoming year.
"If you make him prove himself this year and then you pay him, does he revert?" Florio said. "Does he act the way he should for one year, get the contract? Because once you get that contract, you know the way the contract's gonna be structured, you have a certain amount of bulletproof-ness to you."
Furthermore, Florio doesn't believe that Pickens will change his ways upon netting a big-money deal.
"If you give him money, is he gonna change?" Florio said. "And at what point do you come to the conclusion that this is just who he is?"
The Steelers are in the market for top-end receiver talent this offseason, with the NFL Draft as well as the free agent and trade markets all boasting appealing options. If they are successful in their pursuit, then it becomes a matter of either holding onto Pickens or potentially sending him to another team looking for a premier weapon in the passing game who's also willing to handle his baggage.
