Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Steelers Rookie
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers devoted most of this offseason to improving their offensive line. They return two dependable starters, James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo. They switched last year's first-round pick, Broderick Jones, to left tackle for him to play his natural position. They also used their first two selections in the 2024 NFL Draft on rookie linemen expected to start day one.
The Steelers should consider their offseason mission accomplished, in that respect. Omar Khan did masterful work fortifying the line, and the team has three players to build on for the next decade.
What stands out about the 2024 draft class is their NFL readiness. Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier, the team's first and second-round picks, are expected to contribute this season. Frazier will be the starting center Some analysts believe they can do even more than that in their rookie years.
Brian Baldinger of NFL Network appeared on the program The Insiders and discussed some rookies he felt could make an impact immediately. He listed Fautanu as one of those players and gave him a glowing report entering training camp.
"I'm a big fan of Troy Fautanu," he said. "I thought he was a good run-blocking offensive tackle as there was in all of college football last year. And he's gonna get the chance right away in Pittsburgh in the Black and Gold, to be able to put those skills on notice. Those are the kind of things that I'm gonna notice. His ability to move big bodies with his big body."
Those are encouraging words from Baldinger, who has a particular eye for offensive line play. Fautanu likely earns the starting right tackle position out of training camp, despite playing primarily as a left tackle last season at the University of Washington.
The good news is that Fautanu is used to moving across the offensive line. His first two starts came at left guard. The rest of his 31 starts came at left tackle. He was so impressive that he won the top offensive lineman award in the Pac-12. He may be used to the left side, but his versatility will help his transition greatly.
There will be growing pains for their rookie linemen, but the Steelers still have high expectations. Fautanu especially is under pressure to perform as a first-round pick. If he continues impressing and improving, the Steelers will have one of the most impactful rookies in the NFL.
