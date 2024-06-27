49ers Make Things Complicated for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to watch the up-and-down negotiations between the San Francisco 49ers and superstar wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Up until this point, it's been a roller coaster ride where Aiyuk is making it known he's unhappy, and the 49ers are shutting down all rumors of a potential trade.
It's starting to feel like a move has to be made at some point, and if it is, it's likely with the Steelers. Pittsburgh and San Francisco had a deal in place during the NFL Draft, according to reports, and there's been continued reports that the team is interested in landing the All-Pro wide receiver before the season.
But once again, the 49ers are dragging things out. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 49ers and Aiyuk met this week and had a "productive" talk about negotiations. Pelissero says that, at this point, the team does not plan to trade Aiyuk and believes a deal will get done.
"Aiyuk and the 49ers brass met on Monday at Aiyuk’s request. This was a good meeting from what I was told. Both sides said things that needed to be said and they’re gonna keep working," Pelissero said. “It’s important to note here, there’s never been a trade request from Brandon Aiyuk. That hasn’t changed. The 49ers’ stance hasn’t changed either. Despite getting trade calls on Aiyuk going back to draft week, they’re moving forward, and they want Aiyuk to be a part of the team in 2024.
"What I would anticipate here is all parties involved will go ahead and enjoy the 4th of July holiday, regroup sometime after that. They’ve still got several weeks here to see if they can hammer out a deal."
The Steelers will continue to wait, but appear in position to strike when the opportunity presents itself. They currently have over $15 million in salary cap space, and could add more with restructures to T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick's contracts, as well as extending Cam Heyward.
