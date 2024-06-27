Steelers Know Justin Fields' Next Contract?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers knew Justin Fields' contract situation when they acquired him from the Chicago Bears. The presumptive starter, Russell Wilson, is 35 years old and playing on a. one-year contract. The only rookie they brought in was undrafted free agent John Rhys Plumlee, who is an exciting athlete but doesn't project to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.
That leaves Fields in a solid position to earn a second contract with the Steelers. The team declined his fifth-year option, saving themselves $25 million in 2025. The move can be construed as a sign of doubt in their newest QB, but it's more likely this decision came down to the ungodly salaried Fields was owed, not an indictment of him or his play.
Among Steelers Nation, there is still a sense that a new deal could be negotiated. His performance in 2024 will dictate whether or not the Steelers want Fields in 2025 or beyond, but there are some comparable situations to look at for a potential extension.
Green Bay Packers' QB Jordan Love was in a similar situation to Fields a couple of seasons ago. His status as a starter was in limbo, and the Packers needed him to prove he was their man. Going into his the 2023 season, the team worked out a one-year extension that would pay him $13.5 million in 2024. He rewarded the Packers with his best NFL season to date and is in an advantageous position for his next round of contract negotiations. Could the Steelers view this situation as similar enough to warrant an extension before the season?
Insider Mark Kaboly does not believe that is likely. In a recent article, he touched on the FIelds' contract talks. While he acknowledged the comparison, he doesn't believe the Steelers view Fields the same way the Packers viewed Love.
“The Packers gave Jordan Love $13.5M to keep him around another year, but they were more confident he was going to be their quarterback of the future than what the Steelers feel about Fields after 12 practices in shorts,” he wrote. “I don’t think the Steelers would touch that number, but they would have to entice him enough to make him want to sign.”
While the Steelers understandably have less faith in Fields to be their long-term starter, Kaboly brings up an interesting point. What amount of money will it take to bring Fields back? If he rides the bench behind Wilson all season, it's hard to imagine Fields commanding a yearly salary the team couldn't handle. If Fields elevates his game and becomes a bonafide starter in the NFL, the Steelers will wish they had gone the Jordan Love route this offseason.
