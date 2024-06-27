Analyst Puts Steelers Ahead of Both Ravens, Browns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are built on a tradition of defense. The Steel Curtain defined the teams of the 1970's. Their smash-mouth, run-stopping defense of the early aughts led them to two Super Bowls as well. A stacked defense is a staple in Steelers football.
Heading into 2024 the Steelers are again relying on their defense to be elite and to lead them to new heights. They have star players in T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward, Patrick Queen, and second-year cornerback Joey Porter. Jr. Add in solid players behind them in Alex Highsmith, Keeanu Benton, DeShon Elliott, Elandon Roberts, and Donte Jackson, and it's easy to view them as the deepest in their division.
And that is exactly how NFL analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah view the Steelers' defense, especially their front seven. On a recent episode of their podcast, Move the Sticks, the two ranked the front sevens of every NFL team. When they got to the AFC North, their choice for number one was easy: the Steelers.
"There's something about the combination of T.J. Watt at a point of attack, being able to kind of do his thing and do what he's always been able to do successfully for a long time," Brooks said. "That makes me lean towards the Steelers being kind of like the top dog of the bunch, but it's also what they've been able to do. You talk about Cam Heyward, Patric Queen coming on board, Alex Highsmith when he's able to produce; they're just kind of talented and loaded."
Brooks' podcast partner was also very complimentary of the Steelers' defensive line. One of the players he focused on was second-year player Keeanu Benton. Jeremiah thinks Benton can break out in a big way in 2024.
"With Pittsburgh, let me give you the name here. If you haven't paid attention to him or you didn't notice him last year, remember the name, Keeanu Benton," he said. "Because man, he is explosive. He flashed big time last year."
In year two, the Steelers expect Benton to take a step forward and be an even bigger piece of their defensive line. The team also expects and demands that their defense be elite this upcoming season. If the team wants to succeed in 2024, they will have to meet the expectations of Brooks and Jeremiah and be the best front seven in the AFC North and NFL.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers Know Justin Fields' Next Contract?
- 49ers Make Things Complicated for Steelers
- Kenny Pickett's Coach Slams Steelers Narrative
- Steelers OC Under Massive Pressure
- Steelers on Verge of Massive WR Trade