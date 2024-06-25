All Steelers

Steelers On Verge of Massive WR Trade?

The Pittsburgh Steelers to be the hottest team in the trade rumor mill.

Noah Strackbein

Oct 1, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) celebrates after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 1, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) celebrates after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to wide receivers trades throughout the offeason, and at this point, it's hard to believe something hasn't happened. But with the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk seemingly reaching a tough spot in negotiations, a move could be on the horizon between the AFC and NFC teams.

To this point, the Steelers have reportedly been involved in trade talks with the 49ers dating back to before the NFL Draft. According to NFL insider Michael Lombardi, a deal was in place - or believed to be by the Steelers - that would've sent Aiyuk to Pittsburgh. It fell through, but that hasn't ended any of the speculation.

Steelers on Sports Illustrated was informed prior to the draft that the Steelers were pursuing Aiyuk, which was then also reported by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo.

Now, Aiyuk is speaking with the 49ers and is openly upset about where the two sides are in contract negotiations. After posting a video on social media of him saying the team doesn't want him anymore, he's now informed insider and former Steeler Ryan Clark that he met with the team and that he's not pleased with how things have gone to this point.

What's next? It feels like possibly a trade. The Steelers still have $15.9 million in salary cap space, and could potentially open up more with a Cam Heyward extension and restructures of T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick's contracts.

Aiyuk takes up just over $14 million this season, but is looking for a massive, long-term deal. Pittsburgh will need to figure some things out at quarterback and running back, but they could find a way to make that move work - and it appears they've been ready to do so.

With each crossroad comes a stronger belief the Steelers are on the verge of landing the All-Pro wideout. And with Aiyuk making it public that things aren't going well in San Francisco, it seems that the 49ers unwillingness to budge is the only thing holding back a blockbuster trade.

If their options come down to losing Aiyuk for nothing or making a move with Pittsburgh, though, there's some expectation a deal gets done.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News