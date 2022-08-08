Baltimore Ravens Make Justin Tucker NFL's Highest-Paid Kicker, Again

The Baltimore Ravens are signing kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year extension, making him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, again.

Tucker's deal is worth $24 million with $17.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapopport. This surpasses the deal the Pittsburgh Steelers gave Chris Boswell just a week ago worth $20 million, with $12.5 million guaranteed.

Tucker remains arguably the best kicker in the league. The five-time Pro Bowler and five-team All-Pro has missed just four extra points in his career and has hit 91.1% of his career field goals. Last season, he made a career-high 94.6% of his kicks.

