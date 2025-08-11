Bears Show Interest in Former Steelers RB
A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back worked out for an NFC North team in hopes of receiving another shot to break through in the NFL this summer.
According to the league's transaction wire, Aaron Shampklin was part of a Chicago Bears tryout alongside fellow running backs Brittain Brown, Jamaal Williams and Tyrion Davis-Price on Saturday, August 9.
Shampklin has yet to sign with Chicago, and the same goes for the other three players that participated in the workout at Halas Hall.
The 25-year-old spent his entire collegiate career at Harvard, signing with the program as a member of its 2017 recruiting class.
During his true freshman campaign, Shampklin racked up 363 yards and three touchdowns on 81 attempts spread across 10 games while adding 46 yards and a score through the air.
In 2018, he was an All-Ivy League first-team recipient and earned a spot on the HERO FCS Sophomore All-America Team after logging a total of 1,053 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground to go alongside 133 receiving yards.
Shampklin was a Phil Steele preseason All-Ivy League first-team selection in 2019, but he did not play that season due to injury before having the entire 2020 campaign wiped out due to COVID.
In his final year at Harvard in 2021, Shampklin rushed for 835 yards and 11 touchdowns over nine games.
The Dallas Cowboys signed him after he went unselected in the 2022 draft. He was released that September before joining the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad at the end of the season.
Shampklin was later cut by Indianapolis in May 2023 and endured stints with both the Houston Gamblers of the USFL and Los Angeles Chargers before signing a reserve/futures contract with the Steelers in January 2024.
He was released at final roster cuts last August, though he was re-signed to the practice squad shortly after. Shampklin found his way into three regular season contests for the Steelers, rushing six times for 17 yards while also logging 13 special teams snaps.
Pittsburgh signed Shampklin to a reserve/futures deal in January, though he was waived in May.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!