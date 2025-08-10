Raiders Sign Former Steelers First-Round Pick
PITTSBURGH -- A former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers is getting another opportunity in the NFL. While things didn't work out for this former Steelers defensive back, he now has the chance to earn a roster spot in the AFC West.
The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of Terrell Edmunds, the Steelers' first-round pick during the 2018 NFL Draft. The Raiders bring Edmunds in to try and add depth to the secondary, and he'll have the next two weeks to carve out a space on Las Vegas' 53-man roster.
The Steelers are very familiar with Edmunds. The organization took him with the 28th overall pick of the 2018 draft after he completed his collegiate career with the Virginia Tech Hokies. He was the third safety selected in the first round. He and his brother Tremaine declared for the NFL Draft together and became the first brothers in NFL history to be selected in the same round of the draft.
Edmunds immediately stepped into a starting role in Pittsburgh. As a rookie, he'd start 15 of 16 games and record 78 total tackles, giving the organization a sense that they had found an anchor in their secondary.
The next year, he increased his tackling total to 105 combined. He also added three passes defended.
Edmunds would remain with the Steelers through the end of his rookie contract. The team declined the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, but following the 2021 season, he re-signed a one-year deal to return for the 2022 campaign.
Following the 2022 season, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He didn't stay with his new franchise, however, as they shipped him to the Tennessee Titans in a deal for Kevin Byard.
The cycle continued in 2024. After a lone season in Tennessee, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and ended up on their practice squad.
When the Steelers were hit with injuries in the secondary last season, they came calling on Edmunds once again. They signed him off the Jacksonville practice squad and he remained on the active roster through the first four weeks of the 2024 campaign before being released by the team once again.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!