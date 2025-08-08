Cam Heyward Issues, Steelers Add Pro Bowl LT
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of more drama. In an offseason where they've shown their hand and are "all in" on trying to make a Super Bowl run with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, they seem to have problem after problem regarding other players' contracts. This time, it's two of their longest-tenured players.
Cam Heyward and Chris Boswell are looking for better contracts. They don't want new long-term deals, but rather pay raises before Week 1. The news comes at the same time, with ESPN's Adam Schefter breaking both stories within an hour of each other. And two days before the preseason, the timing could not be any worse.
For Boswell, it's easy - you pay him. He's the lowest-paid kicker in the AFC North and the best kicker in the NFL. He should be paid as one of the best. The Steelers should accomodate the ask and give him more money before the season.
Heyward is different. He just went through this last year. A year ago, everyone thought he should get the contract extension he was looking for and the pay he wanted. But he got it, and now there are some serious questions about if this approach is warranted - and if he's hurting his look with the team.
Heyward is a long-time captain and a player who's been respected in Pittsburgh forever. But in his best year in a while to try and make a Super Bowl run, he's spending it on the sideline looking for more money. Strange.
Will they pay him? Most likely. But you can't rule out the Steelers telling Heyward that he got a deal last year, and that's the end of it.
Then, there's the new additions to the roster. The Steelers added a new quarterback to replace Will Howard in Logan Woodside, and a new offensive tackle to work behind Broderick Jones in Andrus Peat.
Woodside doesn't mean much for Pittsburgh. He's QB4 and won't move up before the end of the preseason. Peat, on the other hand, is a different story.
Peat is a long-time starter in the NFL who has experience playing guard and tackle. A Pro Bowler with the New Orleans Saints, he's the first player to come to Pittsburgh and be a true threat to Jones's job security since he took over as the starter.
Jones has struggled mightily during training camp, leaving plenty of worry about if he's going to be the weak link on the offensive line. Maybe he'll solve those issues during the regular season. If he doesn't, maybe Pittsburgh has another option they'll eventually consider testing as their starter.
