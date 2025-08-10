Former Steelers QB Shines in First Game With Jets
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason opener, calming the nerves of many after what was a tough offensive performance throughout training camp. Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson led the way, with names like Roman Wilson and Darnell Washington showing their abilities early in the 31-25 win.
But the Steelers quarterbacks weren't the only ones clicking. Former Pittsburgh passer Justin Fields also led the way in a victory, defeating the Green Bay Packers 30-10 and impressing during his first performance with the New York Jets.
He finished his day completing three of four passes for 42 yards and rushing for 14 yards and a touchdown. He was in for just one series, but that series showed plenty of upside for the Jets offense.
The Steelers moved on from Fields this offseason, but not by choice. Pittsburgh's top option at quarterback heading into the offseason was the former Chicago Bears' first-round pick. After being traded to Pittsburgh last offseason, he ended up starting six games while Russell Wilson was injured, leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record and scoring 10 touchdowns in the process.
However, once Wilson returned from a calf injury, Fields was benched. The decision came with plenty of backlash, including reports that internally, coaches supported Fields as the starter.
Heading into the spring, the Steelers made Fields an offer and hoped they'd be able to develop as their quarterback in 2025. New York made a better offer, leading Fields to the Jets, and making Aaron Rodgers the next option for the Steelers.
Fields and the Steelers will meet in Week 1 when the black and gold travel from Pittsburgh to MetLife Stadium. The matchup will be a revenge game for both sides as Fields gets a shot to showcase his skills to the team that once benched him, and Rodgers gets a shot at revenge against the team that released him - and replaced him with Fields.
Rodgers won't play in the preseason, leaving Rudolph and Thompson, with a splash of Logan Woodside, leading the way. Fields will likely get at least one more game before Week 1.
