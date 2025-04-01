When Steelers Could Make Massive QB Splash
Regardless of if Aaron Rodgers signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers or not, the team will likely add two more quarterbacks this offseason.
In addition to Rodgers or another veteran who could come in and either slot in as the starter or compete for the job with Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh appears destined to select a rookie in the NFL Draft as well.
Even so, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac vocalized his opinion that it will look for its long-term option at the position next year while speaking with Randy Baumann on 102.5 WDVE.
"I think really, and I don't know this fellas, but the sense I get is that they're all in on a quarterback in 2026," Dulac said. "They know they have to stop this cycle and go find a guy."
Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who are viewed as the top-two signal caller prospects in this year's class, aren't realistic targets for the Steelers this year.
They've shown some level of interest in Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, who is expected to go in the latter-half of the first round, as well as Alabama's Jalen Milroe, who is a low-floor, high-ceiling option that should go at some point on Day 2.
Considering the fact that this current crop of quarterback crops isn't viewed in an overly positive light, however, Dulac reiterated that the Steelers may defer their decision to 2026 and could use compensatory picks to move up for the top player on their board.
"A lot of compensatory picks next year," Dulac said. "You look at all these starters they lost, the guys who've signed big contracts, they're going to get a number of third- and fourth-round picks. Maybe you make a trade [with] one of your established stars and you get a second-round pick next year. All of a sudden you start packaging picks, and you move up in the first round."
While Pittsburgh will likely take a signal caller later this month, it wouldn't appear that it expects to find a true solution at the position until next year.
