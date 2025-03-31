Aaron Rodgers Holds Private Workout With Steelers Star WR
As the Pittsburgh Steelers patiently await word on Aaron Rodgers' next steps, the 41-year-old has gone out of his way to gain some hands-on experience with perhaps the team's top offensive weapon.
On NFL Network's "Good Morning Football", insider Mike Garafolo reported that he participated in a throwing session with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, who joined the team earlier this month following a trade from the Seattle Seahawks and subsequently signed a five-year, $132 million extension.
"The latest step in the process over the weekend was over the weekend at UCLA, [Rodgers] threw to DK Metcalf," Garafolo said. "They did have a throwing session, the two of them together, according to sources informed of that workout. Rodgers, going through the process and checking all the boxes, and I assume it was a good throwing session there with him and Metcalf, so we'll see if that leads to him saying, 'You know what, yea I'm fully in. I like that guy and I like that target right there.'"
Players from all over the league intermingle and train with one another throughout the offseason, so it's typically hard to definitively declare that a situation like this one has any added meaning.
In this case, however, it's fair to assume that Rodgers and Metcalf joining forces for a workout wasn't a coincidence. The two were likely familiar with each other on some level beforehand, but this was probably set up as a means of building chemistry in the event that the four-time MVP ultimately decides to link up with the Steelers.
There's currently no concrete timeline for when Rodgers will announce his plans, but Pittsburgh seems content with waiting him out, at least for now.
Maybe it'll become a bit restless should he still be on the open market at this time next month, but the organization understands that he gives them its best chance of contending in 2025 and thus are willing to make concessions.
