Steelers Getting Signs From Aaron Rodgers
PALM BEACH, FLA. -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for Aaron Rodgers and plan to continue waiting as they prepare for the 2025 season. But they feel good about their chances, and Team President Art Rooney II believes he's getting close.
Meeting with local media at the NFL League Meetings, Rooney confirmed "nothing new" on the Aaron Rodgers front, but that signs look good for the Steelers.
"We keep hearing that he's, I guess, headed in our direction," Rooney said. "So it seems to be all signs are positive so far."
Rooney said that Rodgers and DK Metcalf meeting for a throwing session was a "good sign" that Rodgers wanted to participate. This comes after Rodgers was in Pittsburgh visiting with the team. According to Rooney, it was a productive day at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
"It was good to meet him," Rooney said. "We talked about Pittsburgh and all the Pittsburgh coaches he had over the years. Talked about Greenfield and how much he knows about Greenfield. So, yeah, we had a good conversation."
Rodgers played under head coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay. The Pittsburgh native didn't know he was doing anything for the Steelers at the time, but may have given them a great ice breaker when he arrived in the Steel City.
Rooney said he didn't envision the wait for an answer taking this long, but that they are prepared to wait.
"Well, not forever, but a little while longer," Rooney said with a smile.
The Steelers are expected to land Rodgers eventually. All the tea leafs are pointing to the four-time NFL MVP coming to Pittsburgh for the 2025 season. And apparently, the Steelers are getting those same signs.
"We keep getting positives sort of signals about it," Rooney said.
