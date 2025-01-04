Bengals Get Huge WR News Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to have their star wide receiver, Tee Higgins, on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers despite dealing with ankle and knee injuries, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Higgins came into the weekend listed as questionable but is now on the path to play in Week 18.
Higgins has been dealing with the injuries for several weeks, and was limited in practice throughout the short week. With the Bengals needing to beat the Steelers to have a shot to make the postseason, they'll be pushing for everyone to play, but while others may not be likely, Higgins is.
Rapoport said Cincinnati may not get as lucky with their other big injury in running back Chase Brown. According to the NFL insider, Brown is still very sore, and will need to improve significantly before kickoff to have an opportunity to play.
In the last matchup between these two AFC North rivals, Higgins had five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown, while Brown rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown.
On the Steelers' side of things, they'll get Joey Porter Jr. back from a knee injury to help shut down Higgins. Porter missed Week 17 after suffering the injury in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens. The team listed fellow starting cornerback Donte Jackson as questionable with a back injury, but Jackson told reporters near the end of the week that he expects to go.
The Steelers will be looking for a win to keep their playoff seed high, and if the Cleveland Browns can pull off a massive upset over the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh will get a shot to beat Cincinnati and win the AFC North all in one swoop.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!