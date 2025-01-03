Former Steelers QB Begins College Coaching Career
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones is headed to the college level as a coach, taking on his first coaching job in the NCAA, joining the University of Tennessee as an offensive analyst.
Jones was the Steelers' backup behind Ben Roethlisberger from 2013-2017, playing in 18 games and starting five, holding a 3-2 record. Afterward, he spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars before a short stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. He threw for 1,310 yards and eight touchdowns to seven interceptions during his time in the NFL, last playing in 2019.
Jones eventually joined the XFL, playing for the Dallas Renegades in 2020.
Jones' quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma, Josh Heupel, is now the head coach for Tennessee. During their time together, Jones was a two-time All-Big 12 selection as the Sooners starter. He went on to be a fourth-round draft pick for the Steelers after throwing for 16,646 yards and 123 touchdowns to 52 interceptions during his college career.
His role as an offensive analyst was created just for Jones, who will now look to work his way up the ladder at the college level. He'll help the team by identifying trends other teams are utilizing to effectively stop the Volunteers' offense.
