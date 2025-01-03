Cowboys Sign Former Steelers CB
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Luq Barcoo is headed to the NFC East, signing to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad and joining his first team since being released by Pittsburgh this past summer.
Barcoo spent the 2023 season with the Steelers on their practice squad. The former XFL standout came into the league as an undrafted rookie out of San Diego State. He spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs before ending up in Pittsburgh.
Barcoo impressed during training camp in 2023, earning himself a spot on the practice squad throughout the season. The Steelers then re-signed him for the 2024 summer, but an early injury ended his time in Pittsburgh. He was released in June and has not signed elsewhere before joining the Cowboys.
It's unknown what Barcoo's injury was that led to his release or if he has been unable to play throughout the season because of it.
Signing just before Week 18 likely signals the Cowboys intend to sign Barcoo to a futures/reserves deal for 2025. He'll then get an opportunity to compete for a roster spot, looking to join the Dallas defense for next season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!