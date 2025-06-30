Steelers Trade Dolphins for Star CB Jalen Ramsey
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey to their roster, making a trade with the Miami Dolphins. The superstar cornerback announced the news himself on social media.
Ramsey has been a name to watch all offseason as he looked for a new home before the start of training camp. The Steelers reportedly called the Dolphins earlier in the offseason, looking at a number of options to add to their roster.
After negotiations, Ramsey is headed to Pittsburgh to become the newest member of their star-studded defense.
The addition of Ramsey adds him to a list that already includes Joey Porter Jr., Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott and Darius Slay in the secondary. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith and Patrick Queen round out what is now a fully loaded defense for 2025.
The addition of Ramsey does bring up questions to Beanie Bishop, who was the assumed starter at the slot cornerback position. Bishop may not be fighting for his place on the roster after the news, following being benched in 2024 for Cam Sutton. The undrafted second-year defender will need to beat out seventh-round pick Donte Kent for a role.
Ramsey is just 30 years old and brings 534 tackles, 24 interceptions, 108 pass deflections and 27 tackles for loss with him to Pittsburgh.
