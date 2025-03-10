Steelers Sign Former Eagles CB Darius Slay
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing on a Super Bowl winning cornerback, signing Darius Slay, according to mutliple reports.
Slay won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles this past season and made it know he wants to play one more year before hanging up his cleats on last time. Returning to the Eagles was always on the table, as was finishing his career with a return to the Detroit Lions. But instead, Slay will reunite with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin in Pittsburgh.
Slay, 34, is coming off a season where he allowed 54.7% of passes thrown his way to be completed. He finished the year with 49 tackles and 13 pass deflections.
He has 28 interceptions and 160 pass deflections throughout his career.
Slay joins Joey Porter Jr. as the latest veteran to join the Steelers' secondary. Porter Jr. has spent time with Levi Wallace, Patrick Peterson and Donte Jackson, and will now enter his third season with Slay as his co-starter.
Cory Trice is expected to be the team's primary backup, but the Steelers have shown interest in NFL Draft cornerbacks, and could look to add competition this summer. As for Slay's role, he'll become an immediate starter for the black and gold in what could be his farewell tour in the NFL.
