Steelers Legend Praises Minkah Fitzpatrick
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know how much value Minkah Fitzpatrick brings to their organization. The three-time pro bowler and first-team all-pro safety is elite in his position and one of the best defenders in the game. Even coming off of an injury-riddled 2023, the Steelers continue to rely on Fitzpatrick as a leader on defense.
The reputation he's earned is also recognized amongst Steelers greats like Troy Polamalu. On a recent appearance on Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast, Troy was extremely complimentary of Fitzpatrick and his game.
"If I think about the teammates that he reminds me of, all of them were geniuses," Polamalu said. "The game was so much more simple when I played, so the fact that he's still outsmarting and doing and doing a lot of really amazing things that people that really appreciate the skill set of what safeties bring, I truly admire that about him."
The praise didn't stop there form Polamalu either, as he also went on to say Fitzpatrick ranks among the Steelers' greatest safeties.
"He falls in line with all the great safeties that I played with in the organization. He's the 2k version in the sense that, his mindset is another level, and I really appreciate that about him."
The words couldn't come at a better time for Fitzpatrick, who is hoping to have an injury-free 2024 for the Steelers. So, when Troy Polamalu, who possesses an unparalleled knowledge and understanding of football, says such positive things, you listen.
Fitzpatrick had one of his worst statistical seasons in 2023. Playing in just 10 games, he failed to record an interception or force a fumble, and he recorded his lowest number of tackles since arriving in Pittsburgh. His game-breaking abilities were hindered all season as he battled through discomfort, and the Steelers' defense suffered because of it. Going into the new season, Fitzpatrick is looking to reclaim his status as one of the best DBs in the game, the same one Troy Polamalu heaps praises on.
