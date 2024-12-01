Bengals Suffer Huge Loss for Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals will likely lose a key piece to their defense in Week 13 as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, inside linebacker Logan Wilson, who is dealing with a knee injury, is unlikely to play despite being listed as questionable.
Wilson did not practice throughout the week, but the team still left the door open for him to play against the Steelers. Without him on the field, the Bengals will turn Akeem Gaither-Davis will get the start on the inside for Cincinnati, although Wilson could still test the knee during pregame.
The loss of Wilson is a major blow for the Bengals, who will now be without their 28-year-old communicator. WIlson has played 99% of the defensive snaps he's been available for and leads the team in tackles this season with 104, including two for loss.
This is the third loss to the Bengals defense for their matchup with the Steelers. Cincinnati has already ruled out defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins with an illness, and cornerback D.J. Turner is out for the remainder of the season with a fractured clavicle.
The Steelers are almost fully healthy for the Week 13 road trip. Outside of Alex Highsmith, who is listed as doubtful with an ankle sprain, they are only missing two players who are on Injured Reserve in Cory Trice (hamstring) and Montravius Adams (knee). Both have been ruled out for this game and were not activated from IR.
Without Wilson, the Steelers will look to get their running game back to peak form and add to their 100-yard rushing performances.
