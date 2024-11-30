Former GM Makes Bold Prediction for Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers help dissuade any complaints from their fanbase about a lack of wide receiver depth when they traded for Mike Williams just before this season's trade deadline.
Williams had what would end up being the game-winning touchdown against the Commanders in the Steelers win against them in their week ten matchup, but has been nearly invisible since. His only target since that game came on the failed hail-mary attempt that the Steelers had when they lost to the Browns on Thursday Night Football.
In an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum told the Get Up team that he believes Williams is primed for a big game against the Bengals this weekend.
"Where you look at the Bengals all year, they've struggled on defense. They're 31st in red-zone defense. What does Mike Williams do? What we're watching, he catches touchdowns," Tannenbaum said. "He's averaging 15 yards per reception. So I think this is a great matchup for the big physical receivers of the Steelers, and in particular, Mike Williams has a big statement."
Interestingly enough, Williams only touchdown for the team occurred outside the red zone. His catch that sealed the win against the Commanders was from 32 yards out off a great placed ball by Russell Wilson.
However, his yards per reception on the year are encouraging, regardless of who threw him the football. With the lackluster defense that the Bengals have put out this year, this is a chance for Williams to shine.
It doesn't make sense for Arthur Smith to overuse the services of Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson when he also has Williams, as well as two tight ends with receiving upside in Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. As the rest of the season carries on, I expect Williams to become quite a bit more involved.
