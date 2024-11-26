Insider: Steelers Members Questioning OC Arthur Smith
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to get back on the winning track in Week 13 after snapping a five-game winning streak in a loss to the Cleveland Browns. Now, heading to Cincinnati to face the Bengals, one insider is saying there's some concern about the team's offensive play-caller.
Speaking with 93.7 The Fan, NFL insider Jason La Canfora said he believes there are people within the Steelers orginization worried that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith isn't doing enough with his weapons.
"I’m looking at Arthur Smith and there’s people in that building looking at Arthur Smith, like, ‘Come on now, Hoss. If we’re gonna use Fields, let’s use ’em to run the ball in the red zone, not coming cold on third and long and throw it.’ Why is [Jaylen] Warren not yet the feature [running back]?" La Canfora said. "Like, what’s gotta happen to get Warren the ball more when it’s dictated, and in that game, he was the better option in the pass game and in the run game. What’s up with his snap counts? Some of the personnel usage, not just that running back but inside the red zone, like why are we taking some big bodies off for smaller bodies?"
Prior to the team's loss to the Browns, the Steelers were on a high for most of the five-game winning streak. With Russell Wilson at quarterback, Smith's group had three games with more than 25 points. They did not find the endzone against the Baltimore Ravens, but still scored 18 points. Against the Browns, things fell apart, which they'll look to fix moving forward.
The Steelers remain 8-3 and at the top of the AFC North. They need to figure out their usage for Justin Fields, which drew plenty of criticism in Week 12. They also need to re-find success in the running game and get Wilson back on track.
Two games is a trend in the NFL, but not one you'll hear many players worrying about in Pittsburgh. The belief in the locker room surrounding Smith is still very high, even if La Canfora is hearing differently from others within the facility.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!