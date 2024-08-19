Broncos Roast Steelers QB During Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers struggled mightily in their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, with little exceptions. Both quarterbacks battling it out for the starting position, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, failed to confidently take the lead in this competition. Wilson remains the presumptive starter, but he went 8 of 10 passing for just 47 yards and failed to find the end zone.
For the fans of Wilson's former team, the Denver Broncos, there is no love lost as he struggles with his new organization. They've moved on as the Broncos drafted Bo Nix in the first round of this past NFL Draft, giving the organization another QB to put all of their hopes into.
During the Broncos' second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, the fans showed just how much disdain they have for their former QB. During a break in action, highlights from around the league played at Empower Field at Mile High, including some of the Steelers loss to the Bills.
As the clips played of Wilson taking a sack, the Broncos faithful loudly boo'd the QB according to several fans at the game. Broncos' beat reporter Lindsay Jones, who was on site for the game, provided some more context, saying that there were even some "mild cheers" at the clips.
Thankfully for Broncos fans, they will get the chance to see their team go against Wilson in the 2024 regular season. The Steelers travel to Denver for a Week 2 matchup against the Broncos, where Russ should be under center. With him back in town, the Broncos' fans in attendance will get the chance to boo him in person as they hope theirn new QB can get the job done.
For Wilson and the Steelers, this is a revenge game. Wilson is on a career revival tour this season. Two years in Denver tarnished what was a mostly sterling NFL resume, and he signed in Pittsburgh to undo the damage the last two years took on his career. His first action with the Steelers did not go according to plan, but he's hoping to show the Denver crowd that he is still a top-level quarterback.
