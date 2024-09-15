Broncos Suffer Offensive Blow Before Steelers Game
DENVER -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 2, and will be without one of their starters in guard Isaac Seumalo, who missed last week with a pectoral injury. Quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) and wide receiver Roman Wilson (ankle) are both questionable, and may not be active for this one like they weren't last week.
On the other sideline, the Broncos are dealing with an injury of their own. The team has ruled out starting slot wide receiver Devaughn Vele with a rib injury. He had eight receptions off of eight targets for 39 yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.
Without Vele, the Broncos will turn to Marvin Mims and rookie Troy Franklin to fill the role. Franklin could be active for his first regular season NFL game after being inactive last week. They'll work alongside the outside starters, Courtland Sutton and Josh Reynolds.
Mims was a second-team All-Pro last season for his special teams return play. He's expected to take a step forward within the offense this season, and will get an early shot to start this week and make an impact against Steelers' rookie slot cornerback, Beanie Bishop.
Last year, he had 22 receptions for 377 yards and a touchdown.
Franklin was a college teammate of rookie quarterback Bo Nix and ended up being a fourth-round pick for the Broncos.
Both teams avoided more blows to their roster for this game. For the Broncos, offensive lineman Garrett Boles (calf), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (achilles) and center Luke Wattenberg (ankle) were all on the injury report throughout the practice week but do not have designations for the game.
The Steelers were dealing with injuries of their own with inside linebacker Patrick Queen popping up with a groin injury and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi facing a knee injury. Neither have injury designations.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more.