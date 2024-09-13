Former Steelers QB Makes Bold Tom Brady Prediction
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase still remembers, and loves to hear, the name Devlin 'Duck' Hodges. And while the former starting quarterback isn't in the NFL anymore, he's making some bold predictions about who could be coming back - and it's not himself.
With the Miami Dolphins losing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, Hodges believes they'll make a phone call to a familiar foe. And while the legend he's predicting has plenty going on, there are always rumbles of his return to football, and with a connection to Miami, maybe it's the perfect fit.
"Tom Brady to the Miami Dolphins... heard it here first," Hodges wrote on X. "Watch."
Brady was once believed to be an option for the Dolphins, who just signed Tagovailoa to a long-term extension worth $212 million over the next four years. With him sidelined with another scary concussion situation, there are going to be questions about his return.
If he chooses not to play until fully healed, or decides it'll be longer than that, maybe the Dolphins start calling around. And maybe Hodges has predicted who will come lead a group with two star wide receivers, an offensive-minded head coach and a stout running game in 2024.
Hodges spent one year in Pittsburgh in 2019, stepping in for an injured Mason Rudolph and running with the opportunity. He went 3-3 as a starter, throwing for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns, with eight interceptions. The Steelers came one game away from the playoffs that season despite losing Ben Roethlisberger and Rudolph to injuries.
Now, Hodges remains in the spotlight with his social media accounts, and alongside his country music girlfriend Laney Wilson. In the eyes of Steelers Nation, Hodges is still a fan favorite, and every once in awhile, someone has a bold prediction about him, much like his about Brady.
