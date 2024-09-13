Report: Steelers Cut Former Eagles RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers cut a former Philadelphia Eagles running back from their practice squad in Boston Scott, according to the NFL Transactions wire.
Scott played for Louisiana Tech in college from 2013-17 and had a fantastic senior season in 2017. He rushed 183 times for 1,047 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 20 receptions for 181 yards and one touchdown, earning himself Third Team All-Conference USA honors.
The New Orleans Saints selected Scott in the Sixth Round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he would only spend time on the practice squad with the franchise.
The Phiadelphia Eagles signed him off the Saints' practice squad on Dec. 10, 2018 and he would spend the next six seasons with the franchise through 2023.
Scott appeared in only two games in 2018, but would play in 11 contests in 2019, starting two as well. He had 64 carries for 245 yards and five touchdowns and 24 receptions for 204 yards as well.
He would play in 16 games each in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, including career-highs of 374 rushing yards, 25 receptions and 21 receiving yards in 2020, plus 87 carries and seven rushing touchdowns in 2021.
Scott saw less action in 2022, but still contributed in the postseason, rushing for a touchdown in both the NFC Divisional Round against the New York Giants and the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers en route to the Super Bowl.
He only had 20 carries in 2023 and would eventually sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams on May 1. The Rams released him on Aug. 25, allowing him to sign with the Steelers on Aug. 30.
The Steelers then placed Scott on the Practice Squad/Injured List and added former Harvard star running back Aaron Shampklin to the Practice Squad on Sept. 4 and released him about a week later.
Scott will look to find a new team to continue his NFL career, while the Steelers keep both running backs Shampklin and Johnathan Ward on their Practice Squad. They also have three running backs on the active roster in Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarelle Patterson.
