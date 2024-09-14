Steelers Make Right Call With Broderick Jones
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are most likely making a change to their offensive tackle group, adding first-round rookie Troy Fautanu to the starting lineup. But unlike the move many anticipated this season, it's not Dan Moore Jr. that's going to the bench. Instead, it's 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones.
The Steelers are preparing as if Fautanu will take over on the right side, while keeping Moore as the starting left tackle. This moves Jones to the swing spot, and while the future still looks like Jones as the starter on the left side, this season doesn't appear to.
Some will guess this is just a stopgap move to allow Jones to catch up on the left side before starting. But, from what it appears to be, this is more of the Steelers putting their best five linemen on the field, and that includes Moore.
The leap Moore has taken from last year to this one looks pretty significant. With Isaac Seumalo sidelined with a pectoral injury, there's an argument to be made that Moore is their best offensive line right now. Maybe Jones has the higher upside, but this team is 1-0, and until this season is over, their mindset is about winning this week, and this season.
Jones is notably the Steelers' most raw offensive lineman. That's okay. He has time to develop, and should be able to while working behind Moore on the correct side. The move takes him off the side he's been struggling at and allows him to start learn the left, and hopefully starting building on that potential.
As for Fautanu, eveyone in the locker room believes he's ready.
"Troy’s been ready since he walked through the door, man. He so intuitive. He’s smart. He gets it. He wants to work. He wants to be out there," Moore said on Fautanu.
"I don’t think the moment will be too big for him," he added.
If things don't work out, it's early enough in the year to make change. This one is warranted, though, and should be viewed as the best decision for the Steelers. In Week 2, they have their best five offensive linemen. Moving forward, their best potential begins to work out his troubles.
