Former Browns Head Coach Calls Out Steelers' Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a significant move by signing future Pro Football Hall Of Famer Aaron Rodgers to a one year deal.
They did so in order to fix their issues at the quarterback position that have persisted since Ben Roethlisberger departed from the team in 2021.
While the deal has largely been seen as a stopgap deal, some people do believe that Rodgers could be a future for more than one season in Pittsburgh. The team has been unable to consistently retain good quarterback play for years, so their is a bit of optimism.
On the other hand, some believe that the Rodgers deal was a mistake from the start. One such person is former NFL head coach Eric Mangini. Mangini was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2006 to 2008, then the Cleveland Browns from 2009 to 2010.
Mangini is fully against the deal, believing there is something off about the whole thing. In an appearance on First Things First on FS1, Mangini spoke on the Rodgers deal.
"I don't know if it's me being cynical, but you had a lot of time to make a decision to become a Pittsburgh Steeler," Mangini said. "You could've come in a little bit earlier, you could've gone to a few OTAs. You could've gotten a much more thorough understanding of the system so that this becomes that much more impactful. And didn't he talk about how he's trying to stay away from the media and keep things private? Then you have this, and you're the one that posted on Instagram? It just seems a little bit disingenuous."
It seems much too early to tell on Rodgers, whose minicamp appearance is the extent of his tenure with the Steelers to this point. While it looks like he is getting along with his teammates, it could be disingenuous like Mangini believes, but it simply feels too soon to make a decision on that.
Rodgers has seemed to be dedicated to hard work so far, but that can all change.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!