Steelers Rival Reacts to Aaron Rodgers News
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will continue their fight against their divisional rivals this coming season, but will now boast a quarterback that will be mostly unfamiliar to the rest of the division.
Now that Aaron Rodgers has joined the Steelers, the rest of the division will have to prepare accordingly to face a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback. The Bengals, Ravens and Browns have occasionally faced the incoming Steelers quarterback, but never on a regular basis due to his two prior teams being out of division.
Harbaugh spoke to the media during the Ravens OTAs, so he was asked about the move by the Steelers to mix it up at the quarterback position.
“I don’t really have a reaction, just respect. Respect for the Steelers. Respect for the team that they have, the coaches that they have,” Harbaugh said. “Obviously, we’ve always respected Aaron Rodgers. He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback. So we’ll have to go against a Hall of Fame quarterback with one of the premiere teams in league, and who happens to be our archrival. So we’ll be preparing for that.”
The Ravens and Steelers have gone through quite a tumultuous last couple seasons for the rivalry, as neither team has been able to establish themselves as the true better team when facing each other. The Steelers came away with the season sweep in 2023, but split the regular season series for 2024 before being knocked out by the Ravens in the Wild Card Round in a 28-14 loss.
The Ravens look like they will be the better team when this coming season begins, but prior games and the team on paper mean little when it comes to rivalry games. The Steelers will not play the Ravens until Week 14, so it will be clear the skill that Rodgers has by that point in the season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!