Browns CB Already Trash Talking Steelers' Aaron Rodgers
A Cleveland Browns cornerback is already salivating over the idea of picking off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this upcoming season.
"It's the Steelers, that's our arch nemesis," Greg Newsome II said on NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football'. "So, definitely see that happening, both in Cleveland and in Pittsburgh. So, it can happen in a multitude of ways. A tipped pass by some of the great d-linemen we got, just a great play against a guy like DK Metcalf and [Pat] Freiermuth. So I think there's a lot of different ways, but I'm super excited because I think this is the best division in football, so adding a guy like him, it's just gonna make it even tougher."
Rodgers, who officially signed a one-year deal worth a base value of $13.65 million this past weekend, has always done a good job of keeping the ball secure throughout his career.
Per Pro Football Reference, the four-time MVP is tied with current Arizona Cardinals backup Jacoby Brissett for the lowest interception rate among qualified quarterbacks in NFL history at 1.4 percent.
Rodgers has thrown double-digit interceptions in a single season just four times throughout his 20-year career, though two of those instances came in his last two full campaigns in 2022 (12) while he was a member of the Green Bay Packers and in 2024 (11) with the New York Jets.
Newsome, who Steelers fans may remember from his fight with George Pickens at the end of their Week 12 matchup last year, has never been much of a ballhawk in Cleveland. He's picked off opposing signal callers three times over 54 career games, though all of them have come over the past two seasons.
Rodgers has never thrown an interception in three career contests against the Browns, and Newsome has yet to record an interception vs. Pittsburgh, so perhaps something will give when the two teams meet at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6 or at Huntington Bank Field in Week 17.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!