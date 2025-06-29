Steelers Could Cut Aaron Rodgers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their quarterback, and after months of waiting, they seem to be finding exactly what they had hoped for in Aaron Rodgers.
Through just a few days, Rodgers has proven to be a team-first player and a true leader in the locker room. He's bringing players to Malibu, California to workout during the off period and has shown everyone on the team that he's ready to be the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Not everyone believes in him, though. Maybe those on the team do, but one Steelers legend is worried things aren't going to go well. If they don't he doesn't see Pittsburgh sticking it out, either. Instead, he believes Rodgers will end his time in black and gold a little early.
Steelers legend and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, James Harrison, has plenty of experience with drama in a locker room. The future Hall of Famer spent time playing alongside some of the best names in Pittsburgh history, but also some of the loudest players to come through the organization.
He believes if Rodgers isn't working out, and the Steelers aren't winning, the distraction will be too much. So much so, that he sees Rodgers causing problems, and the team moving on by the midway point.
This isn't the first new Steelers quarterback to be predicted to be cut. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't do it with the last, but the team is certainly in a bit more stressful spot than last year. They understand that things have not gone the way they have hoped. So, if they knew moving on was the best decision they could make, would they?
Only time will tell, but Harrison is pretty sold that unless they're winning, the Steelers-Rodgers relationship isn't going to work out.
