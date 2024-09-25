Can Steelers' Justin Fields Be Last QB Standing?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of five undefeated teams left in the NFL, and heading into Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, it appears Justin Fields will remain the starting quarterback.
Fields, at 3-0, is one of seven undefeated quarterbacks in the NFL, and one of five that are 3-0. The others include Geno Smith, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Sam Darnold. And one NFL analyst believes the Steelers rising star can be the last remaining unbeated passer in the league.
Rich Eisen of the Rich Eisen Show hosted his weekly 'Overreaction Monday' episode and dove into the possible regret the Chicago Bears have on trading Fields and dropped that it's still a possibility the Steelers passer is the last undefeated QB this season.
"If Justin Fields becomes the last undefeated quarterback in the league, which is still a possibility as we're talking right here," Eisen said.
"D.J. Moore is gonna want a trade to Pittsburgh," his co-host Chris Bockman replied.
Fields has not been anointed the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, but there's a slim change the team turns back to Russell Wilson after starting 3-0. And the more games they win, the less of a chance the team makes a quarterback change this season.
If Fields is the final undefeated quarterback, those odds of a change are nearly, if not equal to, zero.
Pittsburgh will take on the Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and New York Giants before their Bye Week.
The other undefeated team's schedule are as follows:
Chiefs
- @ Chargers
- vs. Saints
- @ 49ers
- @ Raiders
- vs. Buccanneers
Seahawks
- @ Lions
- vs. Giants
- vs. 49ers
- @ Falcons
- vs. Bills
Bills
- @ Ravens
- @ Texans
- @ Jets
- vs. Titans
- @ Sehaawks
Vikings
- @ Packers
- vs. Jets
- vs. Lions
- @ Rams
- vs. Colts
