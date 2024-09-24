Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Shut Down Calvin Austin Hype
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a spark out of other wide receivers not named George Pickens, and it immediately started the conversation of who the team's real WR2 is.
Right now, most will argue it's Calvin Austin. The third-year wideout caught four passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, including a 55-yard catch and run from Justin Fields.
With Van Jefferson sidelined with an eye injury for most of the game, the Steelers turned to Austin, Scotty Miller and Cordarrelle Patterson to carry the load behind Pickens. They excelled, finishing with a combined 141 yards, led by Austin's big day.
But not everyone sees Austin as the No. 2 in Pittsburgh. Speaking on the game during his podcast Footbahlin', former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shut down the idea of Austin as WR2.
"Not Calvin. Calvin Austin, " Roethlisberger said. "He can run, but he's not your two."
Roethlisberger also said rookie Roman Wilson isn't guaranteed to a be a "needle mover." Instead, it appears he's hinting that the team still hasn't found their WR2, and that no one should be comfortable with the group they have.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin continues to deny any concern about the wide receiver group, and said "wait and see" about them stepping up before Week 3. With breakout performances from Austin and Miller, who caught two passes for 31 yards, including a big third down reception, any traces of concern are likely gone.
Pittsburgh has until the trade deadline to find talent from another team, and the rest of the season to look on the open market. They may also choose to stick with what they have and hope Austin proves anyone doubting him wrong.
As of right now, it appears that's the most likely scenario.
