Steelers Could Lose Alex Highsmith for Extended Time
PITTSBURGH -- After a groin injury sidelined Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith late in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers, it is possible the injury could be worse than previously thought.
Highsmith has already had a groin injury this season, having an injury on August 6th that sidelined him for the entirety of the Steelers preseason campaign.
According to Alan Saunders of SteelersNow, Highsmith believes this injury could be worse than the previous one. Saunders pointed to the fact that Highsmith has had an MRI done on his groin. While the MRI's results have yet to come back, Saunders believes that the fact the MRI was done can point to a possible long-term injury itself.
Highsmith was asked about the injury, speaking on how it was different from his previous one.
“It feels a little different,” Highsmith said to SteelersNow. “We’ll see wha the results are. It’s just frustrating when it happens, when the same injury happens. So I’ve just gotta get back, get to rehab and work my way to get back.”
In parts of three games in the 2024 season, Highsmith had six tackles and a sack. In his 2023 season, in which he played 17 games, he had 57 tackles and 7 sacks.
Coming into the game in his place was Nick Herbig, who immediately made an impact. In limited playing time, Herbig had three tackles and two sacks against the Chargers, applying immense pressure the entire time he was on the field. If Highsmith's injury is long term, Herbig will likely take much of the reps.
It will be interesting to see what happens at the linebacker position for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It seems that they have one of the best groups in the league. Highsmith's injury will show that the group is quite possibly the deepest linebacker room in the league.
