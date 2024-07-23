Panthers Interested in Former Steelers DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Carolina Panthers are testing the waters with a former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back, bringing in safety Trenton Thompson for a work out ahead of training camp.
Thompson was released by the Steelers after minicamp, in a somewhat surprising move. The team must have not seen a route to the 53-man roster for him and therefor allowed him to get a head start on finding a new team. Now, the versatile defender is searching for a new NFL home, and is working out for the Panthers to try and find one.
Thompson earned a place on the team's practice squad last season after beating out emerging candidates like Kenny Robinson. With an impressive preseason, he stuck around in Pittsburgh. During the year, the team dealt with injuries at safety, signing Thompson off the practice squad and to the active roster.
He played in six games, including one start, and recorded 22 tackles, an interception and three pass deflections. He appeared to be an answer for the team as they lost guys like Damontae Kazee and Minkah Fitzpatrick, but ultimately ended up suffering a neck injury that would land him on Injured Reserve.
Thompson told media during OTAs that he felt back to normal from the injury and was ready to make an impact on the field again. At 26 years old, he'll look for his third NFL team, playing with the Steelers and New York Giants to this point.
With training camp just around the corner, teams may not be looking to sign anyone today, but are keeping names on the back burner for when they do need help during training camp. A workout with the Panthers could indicate the team has some interest if the need emerges while they are practicing throughout the summer.
