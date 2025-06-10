Mike Tomlin Addresses Steelers QB Competition
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have no plans on a quarterback competition taking place prior to the start of the 2025 regular season. Following the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, the open quarterback race officially closed.
Even though the Steelers were impressive by the performance of Mason Rudolph during the team's organized team activity activities, it doesn't change much. The team’s head coach said so himself during the team’s first mandatory minicamp session. When asked if he sees a potential battle for the starting job, Mike Tomlin responded with a short and sweet answer that put any questions to bed.
“I don’t,” he said.
With the Steelers’ minicamp beginning, there was a notable absence in T.J. Watt, but it was overshadowed by the arrival of Rodgers. Speaking to the media for the first time, he talked about what drew him to the city and most of it has to do with Tomlin.
Tomlin is similarly showing love to the new starter in Pittsburgh. After all, it was Tomlin leading the charge to bring Rodgers in with the hopes of ending their playoff drought. Now that everything is done and the season preparation hits the next step, the Steelers are putting all of their hopes in Tomlin’s big play for Rodgers.
The Steelers are undoubtedly better off now with Rodgers on the roster, but the ceiling is unclear. Can the organization reach that next level with Rodgers under center, or will the playoff failures continue to haunt another starter in Pittsburgh? The competition for the starting job is already done, but the real test is just beginning for the Steelers.
