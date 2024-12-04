Chiefs Sign Former Steelers Kicker
Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Matthew Wright to their active roster.
The move comes after Spencer Shrader, who played two games for the Chiefs this season and was a perfect 9-of-9 on his attempts for the team, was placed on the injured/reserve list with a hamstring injury.
Harrison Butker, who has operated as Kansas City's kicker for the better part of eight seasons, has not returned from a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve after Week 10.
Wright played in Kansas City's Week 13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, converting four of his five field goal attempts while making his only extra point try on the day.
The 28-year-old has appeared in 26 contests throughout his five-year career for five different teams, seven of which came with the Steelers.
Wright's first regular season stint with Pittsburgh was in 2020, when he played in three games and went 11-for-11 overall. He then returned to the team for four contests in 2022 and finished 12-for-14 on field goals as well as 7-for-7 on extra points.
The Steelers and Chiefs will face off on Christmas Day during Week 17.
