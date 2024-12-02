The Steelers Are Back
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back. A win over the Cincinnati Bengals was enough to get everyone feeling good about their direction again, but a massive win with an explosive offense and several reminders of who they truly are did more than enough to regain contention status.
Plus, they got some help from the Baltimore Ravens.
A 44-38 win over Cincinnati not only gave the Steelers a growing lead in the AFC North, but it answered a lot of questions. The last 10 days, everyone had something to say about Pittsburgh, and most of it was negative. The concern was high, and the fear that this season over was strong.
Now, that's all gone. Russell Wilson looked like an MVP-caliber quarterback. Najee Harris put the team on his back even with an upset stomach, and Arthur Smith's offense found the light they've been looking for. It was by accident, either. There's reason to believe this group is back and firing on all cylinders moving forward.
On the defensive side of the ball, T.J. Watt reminded everyone that he's the Defensive Player of the Year, and Nick Herbig and Payton Wilson showed just how bright the future is in Pittsburgh.
It didn't all come with perfection, though. George Pickens got a rude awakening from head coach Mike Tomlin after the game. Will he respond? His history tells us no, but with a pivotal stretch ahead, he may not have any other choice.
Joey Porter Jr. has people asking what's going on with the penalties. Well, it's not as bad as it seems, but there is some concern. The teachers around him make it promising that he'll get it fixed, though.
With Cleveland around the corner, the Steelers will quickly turn their attention to their fourth-straight AFC North showdown.
