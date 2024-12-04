New WR Option Emerges for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added Mike Williams at the trade deadline, but it hasn't done much to improve their wide receiver room. Now, heading into the final stretch of the regular season, they may have an opportunity to make a splash with a new name.
The Denver Broncos signed former Detroit Lions wideout Josh Reynolds during free agency, which at the time, was a shot to Pittsburgh's wide receiver options. Reynolds time in Denver didn't pan out, as he spent eight weeks on Injured Reserve for a fractured finger. Now healthy, the 29-year-old was the latest NFL player to be a surprise cut by his team, hitting the open market ahead of Week 14.
Reynolds was coming off his best NFL season in 2023, recording 608 yards and five touchdowns with the Lions. The 6-foot-3 target brings a big body with reliable hands to whatever team he's on, and many assumed he was an option for Pittsburgh during the spring.
Now, they get another shot at him. With Calvin Austin III in concussion protocol, Roman Wilson on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury and Williams still not getting any looks on offense, Pittsburgh needs help at wide receiver. At this point, any option is a good one, and Reynolds doesn't need to be promised anything, but would simply be another name Pittsburgh can test as an option to fill the void.
Mike Tomlin has said it multiple times for multiple positions this season that you can never have enough talent. Well, Pittsburgh has been clear all year that they want another wide receiver on their roster, and with Williams not turning into the impact player they imagined, it's time for another name.
Reynolds should at least get a look from the Steelers. And with their mind headed toward the playoffs, it makes sense to bring in help, even if it's unknown how big of an impact he can make.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!