Insider: Steelers Can't Wait on George Pickens Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver in George Pickens, though insider Mark Kaboly is of the mindset that the team is coming up on an inflection point as it relates to his future in the black and gold.
Appearing on 93.7 The Fan's Morning Show on Monday, Kaboly stated that the Steelers have to figure out how Pickens factors into their plans moving forward in the offseason as opposed to kicking the can down the road in the midst of his contract year in 2025.
"Here's the thing with George: this decision on his future has to be made in the offseason," Kaboly said. "You cannot bring him back next year as a lame-duck guy."
Kaboly's comments come on the heel of yet another eventful day for the 23-year-old in a Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, during which he was flagged twice for unsportsmanlike conduct.
After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Pickens needs to "grow up", as his actions have and will come back to haunt both himself and the team.
Pickens' behavior has been a talking point from the moment he arrived in Pittsburgh as a second-round pick in 2022, and he's done nothing to quiet any concerns on that topic this season. He's been fined three times through 12 games, twice for unnecessary roughness and once for profanity written on his eye black against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.
Furthermore, Kaboly added that he doesn't believe Pickens is moved by any sort of warning from the Steelers regarding his next contract or a reduction in his playing time.
"That's one thing I've heard from multiple people about George Pickens, is ... he just does not care about stuff like that," Kaboly said.
From a pure talent and production standpoint, extending Pickens is a no-brainer for Pittsburgh. He's recorded 55 receptions for 850 yards and three touchdowns on the year, and he's creeping into the upper echelon of receivers in the league.
Circling back to Kaboly's point, however, the organization may also feel that his attitude is too much of a deterrent to the extent that they don't make a serious effort to retain him.
No matter the path the Steelers decide to take regarding Pickens, it would be wise to finalize any plans before the start of next season as to mitigate any potential issues.
