Browns QB Case Keenum Tests Positive for COVID-19
The Cleveland Browns are now without their starting and backup quarterback due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Backup Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports. This comes the day after starter Baker Mayfield tested positive.
The Browns have now placed over 10 people on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including head coach Kevin Stefanski. They're set to play Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and there has been no discussion of rescheduling the game.
The Browns third-string quarterback, who is now in line to start, is Nick Mullens. The four-year veteran is 5-11 as a starter, throwing for 4,714 yards and 25 touchdowns to 22 interceptions.
