Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns continue to see positive COVID-19 tests this week.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is the latest member of the team to test positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

Stefanski's positive test comes a day after eight players tested positive for COVID-19. The Browns announced in a statement that Stefanski is vaccinated, under NFL protocol, and is boosted.

"He is feeling fine and will continue his head coaching duties virtually as we prepare or the Las Vega Raiders game on Saturday," the Browns released in a statement.

Stefanski will need to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours in order to return to the team. The Browns said if he does not produce two negative tests, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach in Week 15.

Stefanski joins guard Drew Forbes, tight end Austin Hooper, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive end Takkarist McKinley, guard Wyatt Teller and tackle Jedrick Wills on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns also placed wide receiver JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

