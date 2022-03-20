Browns Release Statements on Deshaun Watson Trade

The Cleveland Browns have released a statement from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam on the acquisition of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns traded three first-round draft picks in exchange for Watson, who still faces 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct. Watson was recently cleared of criminal charges but the civil process is still ongoing, and the NFL is also continuing their investigation.

"We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson," the Haslams said. "We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand there are some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process."

The Haslems also addressed Watson's character and efforts off the field.

"He was humble, sincere and candid," the Haslams said. "In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field. … We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts."

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry released statements on the matter as well.

