Cowboys Sign Former Steelers OL

The Pittsburgh Steelers' recently-released lineman is headed to Dallas.

Noah Strackbein

Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans guard Nick Broeker (64) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Dallas Cowboys are adding another former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive player to their roster, signing recently-released offensive lineman Nick Broeker, according to the NFL's transaction wire.

Broeker was just released by the Steelers prior to their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team added former New Orleans Saints Pro Bowler, Andrus Peat, to their 90-man roster instead. With injuries at left tackle, Peat adds experience on the outside, leaving Broeker left to find a new home.

Broeker now joins former Steelers wide receiver George Pickens in Dallas. The former second-round pick was traded this offseason after the team landed DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. In exchange for Pickens, the Cowboys sent a third-round pick to Pittsburgh.

Most of Broeker's NFL experience comes with the Houston Texans, playing in 12 games the last two seasons. He has experience at both guard and tackle, and played center at times for the Steelers. The Ole Miss product was a seventh-round pick for the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft. He failed to make Buffalo's 53-man roster before signing with the Texans.

American offensive lineman Nick Broeker of Ole Miss
Feb 4, 2023; Mobile, AL, USA; American offensive lineman Nick Broeker of Ole Miss (65) blocks against National defensive lineman Yaya Diaby of Louisville (93) during the second half of the Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Steelers' offensive line depth is still working itself out, but there are signs of what's to come. The group is favoring former seventh-round pick Spender Anderson as their swing guard, with Ryan McCollum as their backup center. Dylan Cook is the leader in the clubhouse for the swing tackle job, and has spent plenty of time at training camp filling in for Broderick Jones as he nurses a groin injury.

Peat will get an opportunity to prove himself worthy of another backup spot during the preseason, and with Calvin Anderson out with a soft tissue injury, he'll see enough playing time to give himself a shot.

"It’s a part of football, especially going to a new organization. I don’t take this opportunity for granted, so I’m gonna work my way up and keep working," Peat said about his deal with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in the preseason. They have two days of training camp at Saint Vincent College remaining.

Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher for On SI, covering the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. A Jessup, PA native, Noah attended Point Park University, where he fell in love with the Steel City and everything it has to offer. You can find Noah's work at Steelers On SI and weekdays as the hosts of All Steelers Talk.

