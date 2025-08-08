Steelers Overlooked WR Could Be Preseason Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a preseason star on their hands that no one is talking about. It's not Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Yahya Black or Kaleb Johnson. It's not the undrafted rookie wide receiver everyone is talking about in Roc Taylor. He is, however, one of the most impressive names at Steelers training camp, and set to get plenty of opportunity in the next three weeks.
The Steelers signed two undrafted free agents immediately after the 2025 NFL Draft, adding Roc Taylor out of Memphis and Ke'Shawn Williams out of Indiana to their roster. Everyone was thrilled to see Taylor make his way to Pittsburgh, making the big-bodied Memphis star a fan favorite instantly.
So far, Taylor has looked good, but Williams has been one of the most impressive names in the wide receiver room.
Standing 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Williams has played inside and out for the Steelers at training camp. He's only run with the second and third teams, but has made catches every day that have impressed, including one-on-one victories over names like James Pierre and fellow UDFA standout Sebastion Castro.
Williams now gets three games to continue to put on a show. DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin won't play much in the exhibition matches, and veteran Robert Woods probably won't see a ton of playing time either. So, Roman Wilson will lead the starters out, but Williams will be the name to watch during the second half of games.
Williams spent four years at Wake Forest before finishing his career at Indiana. As a Decon Demon, he caught 107 passes for 1,385 yards and five touchdowns. During his solo season at Indiana, he caught 39 passes for 448 yards and five touchdowns.
Williams has the explosiveness and speed to beat most slot defenders, and the agility to find the open space quickly. Add in his punt return ability and there's a lot of optimism about what he can do in the preseason.
Now, Williams is fighting an uphill battle to make the Steelers' 53-man roster, but he'll get three chances to climb that hill. The team likely views Metcalf, Austin, Wilson and Ben Skowronek as locks, with Robert Woods and Scotty Miller fighting for a spot as well.
Williams will really need to put on a show to beat out any of them. Can he? We'll see. But all eyes should be on No. 85 the next three weeks.
