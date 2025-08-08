Steelers Rookie WR Putting Size on Display at Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few exciting young wide receiver, but the fan favorite throughout training camp has been Roc Taylor.
The Memphis product went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, signing with the Steelers just after the final selection was made. Instantly, people raved about the upside of the big-bodied rookie, and while he still has an uphill battle to climb for a roster spot, he has kept that momentum alive by making several plays at training camp.
Most recently, Taylor was the driving force behind the offense's first successful two-minute drill of training camp. The team went two-minute drill to end practice for an entire week, waiting for the offense to finally win one. Up until the final drive of Thursday's practice, the offense failed by throwing interceptions or turnover on downs.
That ended with Taylor make two great catches, one over the middle of the field and another on a backshoulder from Skylar Thompson, getting both feet in and falling on the three-yard line with just under 10 seconds remaining.
"On that one, just sell a go-ball [route] and wherever he placed the ball, adjust to it," Taylor said after practice. "The DB doesn’t know where the ball’s at. I do, so I just play off of that."
Taylor stands 6-foot-2 and has been one of the team's most physical wideouts during training camp. He's specialized in the backshoulder catch, but said that's natural ability. Because of his size, he's able to take advantage of the play.
"Just mainly stay on the first route," Taylor explained on how to run the backshoulder route. "Can't never look back too early, give your route up. Just run straight and last-minute, adjust to it."
"It's the advantage I have," Taylor said on his size.
The rookie wide receiver isn't a given to make the roster. Right now, he's firmly on the outside looking in. But he's getting opportunities and making the most of them. If he can continue to do that in the preseason, it'll gather more attention, and if he puts his physical traits on display, it'll be hard for Pittsburgh to deny what he's capable of.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!