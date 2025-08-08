49ers Release Former Steelers WR
Before their first preseason game, the San Francisco 49ers parted ways with a former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver.
On August 3, San Francisco announced that they released Marquez Callaway in order to make room on their roster for fellow receiver Robbie Chosen, who has posted 5,087 yards over 122 games in his career.
The 49ers had signed Callaway to a one-year deal just several days prior on July 31, but he'll now look for another opportunity upon heading back to the open market.
San Francisco pulled off a similar roster maneuver with another former Steelers receiver in Andy Isabella, as they signed him on July 31 before waiving him on August 5 with a failure to disclose physical condition designation after he left the team's practice on August 4 with an ankle injury.
Callaway played collegiately at the University of Tennessee. In 42 contests for the Volunteers from 2016 to 2019, he hauled in 92 passes for 1,646 yards and 13 touchdowns.
After going undrafted in 2020, he signed with the New Orleans Saints. In Drew Brees' final NFL season that year, Callaway played in 11 games and made three starts while finishing with 21 receptions on 27 targets for 213 yards. He did not record a catch in either of the team's two postseason contests, however.
Callaway became a focal point of the Saints' offense in 2021, recording 698 yards and six touchdowns on 46 receptions across 17 games (11 starts).
His production nosedived during the 2022 campaign, though, as he logged just 16 catches on 32 targets for 158 yards and a score while appearing in 14 contests and making three starts.
New Orleans opted not to tender an offer to Callaway as a restricted free agent, and he went on to sign with the Denver Broncos in March 2023.
He was let go at final roster cuts, and after a stint on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad, he returned to the Saints on November 21, 2023. Callaway played in three games for the team that season, but he did not record a reception.
He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Steelers in January 2024, though the organization released him towards the beginning of training camp on July 30.
Callaway signed with New Orleans several days later on August 1 before getting released on August 11. He then latched on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October and appeared in two contests for them.
The Bucs signed Callaway to a reserve/futures deal in January before cutting him after the 2025 NFL Draft concluded in April.
