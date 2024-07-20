Details Emerge on Steelers New LB Contract
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added another veteran linebacker to their roster this summer, signing former Buffalo Bill and former Steelers' draft pick Tyler Matakevich.
The Steelers' deal for Matakevich is for one year, worth $1.21 million. While Matakevich has a good shot at making the 53-man roster this season, Pittsburgh isn't guaranteeing him anything, giving him no signing bonus with his one-year deal, according to OverTheCap.
As a veteran minimum contract, the deal will take just $985,000 away from the Steelers salary cap space for 2024. Pittsburgh has an estimated $15.9 million in available cap space. While they typically bring $10 million into the season as reserve money, they've been linked to blockbuster wide receiver trades where they could utilize that remaining cap space. They could also add more cap space by restructuring T.J. Watt or Minkah Fitzpatrick's contract or by extending Cam Heyward before the season.
Matakevich returns to the Steelers after spending the last four years with the Bills. The former sixth-round draft pick spent his first four years in Pittsburgh, playing in 63 games and recording 77 tackles, primarily as a special teamer. In Buffalo, he played 66 games, recording 55 tackles and being named a captain.
With his return, the Steelers could signal that Cole Holcomb won't be available during training camp. To this point, Pittsburgh has not provided much update on Holcomb's rehab as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered during the 2023 season. The team typically brings five inside linebackers onto their 53-man roster, and Matakevich could be the final addition if Holcomb is not ready for Week 1.
Heading into training camp, the team will bring Matakevich, Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Mark Robinson, Tyler Muray and Jacoby Windman.
